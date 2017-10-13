Social media threat postpones football game in Southern VA

The Brunswick-Park View football game for Friday night has been postponed due to an alleged threat on social media.

Brunswick school officials say parents notified police and the school district when they saw what appeared to be threats on Snapchat.

Details about the threat were not released.

There was increased police presence at Brunswick High School as students got off the bus Friday, and the rest of the day was a normal instructional day.

The game, which was scheduled at Park View High School in South Hill, was postponed after the two superintendents discussed the threat. The game will be rescheduled.

