All lanes closed on I-64 W in Henrico due to accident

By Megan Woo, Digital
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Drivers can expect several delays on Interstate 64 near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico due to a multi-vehicle accident.

All lanes are closed, and cars are getting by on the right shoulder.

