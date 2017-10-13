Chick-fil-A food truck comes to VA

Drivers can expect several delays on Interstate 64 near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico due to a multi-vehicle accident.More >>
There are many moments in sports that remind us that sports themselves are just games.More >>
Police swarmed a car dealership after getting reports that someone had broken into the business.More >>
Virginia's Republican candidate for attorney general likes to talk about what he calls his Democratic opponent's failure to defend the laws of Virginia.More >>
A federal grand jury has indicted a northern Virginia man who allegedly posted threats against the CIA, State Department and others on social media.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
