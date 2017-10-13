Chick-fil-A food truck comes to VA

If you're a lover of Chick-fil-A but can't always find time to go there, your favorite meals can now come to you.

The owner of a Chick-fil-A in Salem has unveiled the Chick-fil-A truck. It's only the fourth of it's kind in the entire country.

The owners say the food truck has only been operating for a few days, but it's already received an overwhelming response from businesses requesting it come to their location.

You can find out where the truck is heading next by following along on their Facebook page.

