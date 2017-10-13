Folk Festival organizers evaluating safety protocols after Las Vegas

The tragedy in Las Vegas has local organizers evaluating their own security protocols. More than 100,000 people are expected to be downtown for the Folk Festival.

The Folk Festival, one of RVA's most popular events, officially kicks off Friday evening. Venture Richmond, which organizes it, tells us that they've reached out to Richmond police to review security procedures following the Las Vegas shooting.

NBC12 security consultant Mike Jones says there are plenty of things you can do to stay safe at crowded events like the Folk Festival. He says it all starts with having a plan and that starts with situational awareness.

You should not stand still if you hear shots. It's best to wear running shoes and run in zig-zags if you are in a situation where you might be in danger.

Find out where there are parking decks, entrances to public buildings and where there are terrain features that will allow you to hid

Our security expert also says do not worry about overreacting. The most important thing is to always have your safety on your mind.

