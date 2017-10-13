Ramp from I-64 W to I-95 N to close for construction

Construction on the highways could impact your weekend travel plans.

The ramp from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 95 North will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 through 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 and from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23 for a bridge restoration project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The westbound right lane on the Shockoe Valley Bridge and the ramp from 5th Street to Interstate 64 West will also be closed during construction.

If you need to get around the construction, VDOT says you should use Interstate 295 as an alternate or take 5th Street to East Leigh Street to North Belvidere Street to Interstate 95 North.

