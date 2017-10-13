Van goes up in flames in Chesterfield

A van went up in flames in Chesterfield, near Ettrick, and now the fire marshal is investigating to find out if the suspicious fire was set in purpose.

This happened just after 1 a.m. on Stonewood Manor Drive off of Hickory Road. Neighbors called firefighters after seeing a van fully engulfed in front of a home.

Crews put out the flames and then saw it was abandoned. Chesterfield fire said it had been burning for some time.

No one was hurt.

