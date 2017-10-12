Plumbing problem at Falling Creek MS expected to be fixed Friday

Concerned parents call 12 after they say there was a sewage issue at Falling Creek Middle School on Thursday.

A note sent home to parents from the principal confirms there were plumbing issues in the bathrooms near the cafeteria. It also says students ate lunch in their classrooms, and everyone avoided the area for safety.

Officials say everything should be back to normal Friday.

