Groups demands Charlottesville City Council reverse renaming of Lee Park

A group has started an online petition to demand that Charlottesville City Council reverse the decision to rename Lee Park to Emancipation Park.

The author of the petition, Mary Carey, says council ignored the citizens of Charlottesville and the African American community by selecting a name that was not submitted by the naming group and community members.

Carey argues that the new names are disrespectful and divisive.

"How can oppressed people HEAL, when they are constantly being reminded of the past, in an insensitive manner by the re-naming of a park 'EMANCIPATION PARK'!" according to the online petition.

Councilor Kristin Szakos told WVIR that was an inadvertent error in the city's rush to rename the park.

"The fact that there was an error in the process, we felt at that time, was not a reason for us not to do our job, which was to make that decision," said Kristin Szakos.

