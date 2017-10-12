RVA makes big push for Amazon's second headquarters

RVA is stepping up in hopes of luring Amazon's second North American headquarters. Sites in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico are on the table.More >>
A 14-year-old boy arrested at Richmond International Airport was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday in the death of a Maryland woman.More >>
A 23-year-old man is facing an aggravated DUI manslaughter charged in a crash that killed a 20-year-old Chesterfield man last month.More >>
The Folk Festival is coming to Richmond's riverfront this weekend and will close several streets in the area.More >>
A man serving a four-year sentence in New Jersey was arrested this week in connection to a killing in Richmond 30 years ago.More >>
