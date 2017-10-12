Henrico cemetery offers to pay burial costs for 1-year-old killed in shooting

Little Jaidah had just celebrated turning 1 year old. (Source: Family)

The community is helping in a big way, so that a grieving Henrico mother can bury her one-year-old daughter.

Little Jaidah Morris and her father were shot this week in their home on Fayette Avenue while they were sleeping. Jaidah didn't make it. Her father, Temonteke Morris, is still in the hospital, and the shooter is still on the run.

Forest Lawn Cemetery called NBC12 and asked if they could help this family say their final goodbyes to little Jaidah. A burial can cost thousands of dollars, but now this family will not have to pay for it.

It's difficult to believe that little Jaidah just celebrated turning one year old. In an instant, her life was taken by a gunman. Jaidah's family has been overwhelmed with planning a funeral while the investigation is ongoing, so Forest Lawn Cemetery is stepping in.

"I immediately called my area manager and said, 'I want to help. Is there anything we can do?'" says Heather Gilham, the family service manager at the cemetery.

The cemetery says the family will not need to worry about buying a plot or finding the funds for a service.

"We just want to be there to embrace the family and let them know that we're here," says Sherri Covert Brown, the cemetery's area manager.

Forest Lawn Cemetery is just down the street from the family's home.

"My hope is with Jaidah being close to them, that they'll be able to come freely and feel that she is still close by," says Gilham.

Jaidah's mother, Tia Graves, and supporters came to the cemetery to plan the burial. They gave her a teardrop pin with a rose before starting the planning. Gilham told Graves that the rose symbolizes undying love.

Evangelist Markeita Boyd with Sister Hope Ministry spoke on Tia Graves' behalf. She said Graves is from New York and moved to Virginia for a better life. The couple also has a son.

"Ms. graves is not eating, she's not sleeping, you know," says Boyd. "She's not having not just moments, but she's having break downs. She wants answers!"

It's a plea for somebody to come forward in baby Jaidah's death.

The family is urging anyone with information on the shooting to call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Her father is recovering here at VCU Medical Center and NBC12 is told is progressing.

A vigil for little Jaidah will be held this Sunday at 5 p.m. at 502 Fayette Avenue. The family is asking for people to bring pink and white balloons and a candle.

Her funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the March Funeral Home on 2110 East Laburnum Ave.

The family continues to ask for prayers.

