Several people detained after shots fired during fight in Henrico's West End

Shots were fired during a fight at a restaurant near Parham and Quioccasin roads in Henrico on Thursday afternoon.

Police say eight or nine people were involved in the fight near the Cook Out around 4:45 p.m.

An officer responded to the scene and heard shots as he was responding. A bullet hit the restaurant, but no one was injured in the shooting.

Viewer video shows police removing people from a vehicle and detaining them, but no word on any arrests at this time.

Police say one person admitted to firing a handgun during the fight, sending a bullet into the Cook Out. The gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

