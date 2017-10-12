Shots fired during fight in Henrico's West End

Shots were fired during a fight at a restaurant near Parham and Quioccasin roads in Henrico on Thursday afternoon.

Police say eight or nine people were involved in the fight near the Cook Out around 4:45 p.m.

An officer responded to the scene and heard shots as he was responding.

A bullet hit the restaurant, but no one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police say the gun used in the incident has been recovered.

Jasmine Turner is at the scene and will bring you more information on air and on the NBC12 News app.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12