19-year-old man arrested after shots fired during fight in Henrico's West End

One person was arrested after shots were fired during a fight at a restaurant near Parham and Ridge roads in Henrico on Thursday afternoon.

Jakweus Jon-Patrick Gordon, 19, of Henrico, was arrested for possession of marijuana and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say two people, including Gordon, were involved in the fight that happened in a parking lot near the Cook Out, located in the 1500 Block of Ridge Road, around 4:40 p.m. During the fight, police say Gordon pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the victim, who was running away from the business.

An officer responded to the scene and heard shots as he was responding. A bullet hit the restaurant, but no one was injured in the shooting.

Viewer video shows police removing people from a vehicle and detaining them.

The gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

The investigation is still ongoing.

