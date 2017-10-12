Fires set at NC prison during attempted escape

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.

A spokesperson with Sentara Healthcare told local media that six people were transported to the hospital after the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. Their conditions are not known.

Nearly two hours after the incident was first reported, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the prison was still locked down, but the situation was "under control."

The Pasquotank Correctional Institute, according to its website, is a high security prison for men. It has "a perimeter security fence with a built-in electronic intrusion detection system" that alerts officers to escape attempts.

The facility has about 900 inmates.

The website says the prison has four buildings and has areas for inmate housing, a visiting area, recreation area, a dining hall, a warehouse, classrooms, medical offices and administrative offices.

Pasquotank CI is currently under lockdown. Fires extinguished. Situation under control. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Eliz City around 3:30 pm. Fire set in sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when avail. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Thursday afternoon's incident also caused schools in the area to go on lock down in the area for about an hour.

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools posted on Facebook at 4:40 p.m. that the lock down was lifted.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12