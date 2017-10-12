2 prison employees killed, several injured after NC prison attempted escape

Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. A spokesperson with Sentara Healthcare told local media that 10 people were transported to the hospital. Several of the injured are employees. The Pasquotank sheriff confirmed two prison employees were killed.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant in the attempted escape.

Four hours after the incident was first reported, the prison was still locked down, but the situation was "under control" and no inmates have escaped.

The Pasquotank Correctional Institute, according to its website, is a high security prison for men. It has "a perimeter security fence with a built-in electronic intrusion detection system" that alerts officers to escape attempts.

The facility has about 900 inmates.

The website says the prison has four buildings and has areas for inmate housing, a visiting area, recreation area, a dining hall, a warehouse, classrooms, medical offices and administrative offices.

Pasquotank CI remains on lockdown. No inmates have escaped. Three counts conducted have confirmed no missing inmates. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Pasquotank CI is currently under lockdown. Fires extinguished. Situation under control. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Eliz City around 3:30 pm. Fire set in sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when avail. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Thursday afternoon's incident also caused schools in the area to go on lock down in the area for about an hour.

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools posted on Facebook at 4:40 p.m. that the lock down was lifted.

