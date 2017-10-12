Police: Bank robber in officer-involved shooting connected to another robbery

Chesterfield Police have identified the man accused of robbing a bank and leading police on a chase Wednesday.

Allen E. Piner, 45, remains in the hospital after he was shot by a police officer. Investigators say the officer fired at Piner when he displayed a weapon.

Piner is accused of robbing the Argent Federal Credit Union on Wednesday. He is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say Piner is also the suspect in the Sept. 1 robbery of the Citizens Bank & Trust in the 12000 block of Olivers Way. For that incident, he faces two counts of robbery, and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about either of the robberies should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12