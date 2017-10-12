Police: Bank robber in officer-involved shooting connected to another robbery

|
Attorney General Mark Herring hosted the OAG Cold Case Sexual Assault Training Conference at the Virginia State Police Training Center. This event is part of the attorney general's $3.4 million project to eliminate the state's backlog of untested rape kits.
The Chesterfield County Registrar's Office is holding a voter registration drive.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into the Greenfield Community Association building this week.More >>
A Colonial Heights man was on his way to a plumbing job when he found out that he was the winner of $1 million.More >>
