Snagajob launches app to help shift workers

Mayor Levar Stoney was on hand for HUSL's announcements. (Source: NBC12)

Snagajob launched a new app on Wednesday to help people get shift work.

The app -- called HUSL -- focuses on work mostly in restaurants and retail. When users download the app, they can easily submit their availability for shifts available in Central Virginia.

Workers are paid hourly through HUSL, so there's no need to fill out repeated applications or forms.

HUSL managers say that there are more than a dozen shifts up for grabs at any given time.

HUSL is headquartered at Snagajob's Richmond Innovation Lab on South Harvie Street.

For more information, visit huslworks.com.

