Driver charged in fiery Newport News crash that killed Chesterfield man

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WWBT) -

A 23-year-old man is facing an aggravated DUI manslaughter charged in a crash that killed a 20-year-old Chesterfield man last month, according to WAVY

Police say Nelson Conner Gays was a passenger in the Jeep when it ran off Interstate 64 near Oyster Point Road in Newport News around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, killing Gays.

The driver --  Daniel Ryan Crawford, of Poquoson -- was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

In addition to the DUI manslaughter charge, Crawford has been charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

