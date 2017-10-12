Driver charged in fiery Newport News crash that killed Chesterfield man

A 23-year-old man is facing an aggravated DUI manslaughter charged in a crash that killed a 20-year-old Chesterfield man last month, according to WAVY.

Police say Nelson Conner Gays was a passenger in the Jeep when it ran off Interstate 64 near Oyster Point Road in Newport News around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, killing Gays.

The driver -- Daniel Ryan Crawford, of Poquoson -- was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the DUI manslaughter charge, Crawford has been charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

