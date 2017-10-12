Henrico health department to offer free flu vaccinations

Mother pleas for return of SD card with baby photos

The Henrico County Health Department will offer free flu vaccinations on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The seasonal flu shots will be issued from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Adult Education Center, 7850 Carousel Lane, and at the East Henrico Health Clinic, 1400 N. Laburnum Ave.

They will give a standard-dose flu vaccine to those who are 3-years-old and older on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The health department said they will also offer free home-screening kits for colorectal cancer to qualifying individuals.

Flu season takes place in the fall, with the peak happening anywhere between November and March, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC recommends only injectable vaccines for the 2017-18 flu season, according to the Henrico County Health Department.

