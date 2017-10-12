Man wanted for Charlottesville assault turns himself in

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with a threat made to Powhatan High School on social media.More >>
A man wanted in connection an assault in Charlottesville turned himself in to police on Thursday.More >>
The city of Charlottesville will join a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the heavily armed bands of white nationalists and militia groups that descended on the Virginia city for a violent summer rally from returning.More >>
The fall wildfire season in Virginia begins on Sunday, Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 30. Therefore, residents should be careful with anything that could cause a wildfire during this time.More >>
If you are seeing a lot more deer on the road, you are not alone.More >>
