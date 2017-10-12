Man wanted for Charlottesville assault turns himself in

A man wanted in connection an assault in Charlottesville turned himself in to police on Thursday.

DeAndre Shakur Harris, 20, of Suffolk, turned himself in to the Charlottesville Police Department around 8:30 a.m., according to WVIR. He was served a warrant, charging him with unlawful wounding.

Harris was taken before the magistrate and released on an unsecured bond, Charlottesville police told WVIR.

On Oct. 9, police said "the victim went to the magistrate’s office, presented the facts of what occurred and attempted to obtain the warrant. The magistrate requested that a detective respond and verify these facts." Authorities then issued a warrant for Harris.

According to WVIR, three men are accused of attacking Harris inside a parking garage on Aug. 12.

Harris is expected to appear in Charlottesville General District Court on Friday, Oct. 13.

