Teen arrested at RIC charged with murder of MD woman

A 14-year-old boy arrested at Richmond International Airport was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday in the death of a Maryland woman.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, the Highland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 5200 block of Doe Hill Road to conduct a welfare check. Deputies found Ruth Ann Knave, 76, of Tall Timbers, Md., dead inside the home.

Her vehicle was missing from the home and was later found in the parking lot of Richmond International Airport. Airport police took the teen into custody later that night.

Since then, he has been held at a juvenile facility on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In addition to the murder charge, the City of Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney charged the Highland County teen with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of theft of a credit card.

"Knave's remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy," Virginia State Police said.

