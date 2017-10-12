DNA links man serving time for robbery in NJ to Richmond murder

A man serving a four-year sentence in New Jersey was arrested this week in connection to a killing in Richmond 30 years ago.

James Copeland, 64, is charged with first-degree murder after DNA linked him to the 1987 stabbing death of Roberta Fisch Poortje.

Poortje, a who ran a jewerly business, was found stabbed several times in her home on Stuart Avenue in August 1987.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Learned Barry says a forensic detective ran fingernail clippings collected from the murder scene, which made a connection to Copeland, who was serving a sentence for grand larceny in New Jersey.

Copeland was arraigned on Wednesday and denied bond in Richmond. He's currently being held at Richmond's city jail.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12