AG Herring hosts conference to eliminate backlog of untested rape kits

Attorney General Mark Herring hosted the OAG Cold Case Sexual Assault Training Conference at the Virginia State Police Training Center in Chesterfield. This event is part of the attorney general's $3.4 million project to eliminate the state's backlog of untested rape kits. "I'm so proud of the progress we're making in Virginia to clear out the backlog of untested rape kits, but once those kits are tested, that's where the hard work begins for law enforcement officers, prosecutors and victims' advocates who take part in reinvestigating a case," said Attorney General Mark Herring. "Today's Cold Case Sexual Assault Training Conference will give attendees the tools necessary to ensure all aspects of a sexual assault reinvestigation are completed using trauma-informed protocols that give survivors the comfort and respect they deserve, avoid revictimization and make it more likely that they will participate in the criminal justice process. I promise I will not stop until every kit is tested, survivors know the results, and each case gets a fresh look. That's what survivors deserve, and it's our responsibility to help them on a path toward healing and justice." More than 65 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and victims' advocates from across the state, including Fairfax, Virginia Beach, Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and the Virginia State Police attended the two-day conference. The state has about 3,200 untested rape kits it is working to clear, according to the attorney general. 1,200 additional untested rape kits to be tested