Street closures for the Richmond Folk Festival

The Folk Festival is coming to Richmond's riverfront this weekend and will close several streets in the area.

Free parking and shuttle buses will be available from City Stadium from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Paid parking is available near the Riverfront in various parking lots and decks. Street parking is also available. Handicap parking is located in the Federal Reserve Parking Deck located on the corner of 5th and Byrd.

Full list of street closures:

E. Byrd closed from 2nd to 7th.

Tredegar closed from 7th to Belle Isle Lot.

Brown's Island Way closed

2nd closed from Byrd to Lee Bridge

3rd & 4th closed from Canal to Byrd

5th closed from Canal to Tredegar

7th closed from Bragg to Tredegar

10th closed from Haxall Point to the Federal Reserve Bank.

Spring Street closed from Belvidere to 2nd.

