Man arrested, charged in Gilpin Court shooting

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened last week in Gilpin Court.

Rod'Que L. Hoggard-Johnson, 24, of Richmond, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. He was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers responded around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 5 to the 900 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim in a building suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Charity Street.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Miller at (804) 646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

