Henrico police to offer rabies vaccines for dogs, cats

Henrico police will be offering rabies vaccines for dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 21 for $10.

The vaccines will be administered at the Henrico County Government Center, located at 4301 East Parham Road. Pets from all localities are welcome to receive a vaccine. However, cats must be in carriers.

The vaccines must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and certificate of inoculation are included in the $10 price tag. Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.

Under Virginia law, dogs and cats four months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available for $10 for a one-year license and $15 for a three-year license. Police officers will be on site to discuss license options and vaccination requirements.

Call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801 for more information.

