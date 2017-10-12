Chesterfield registrar's office to hold voter registration drive

The Chesterfield County Registrar's Office is holding a voter registration drive.

The drive will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Meadowbrook High School, located at 4901 Cogbill Road. Residents can attend the event, where the staff will answer questions.

This event is in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Pi Rho Omega Chapter.

Call the Chesterfield County Registrar's Office at 804-748-1471 for more information.

