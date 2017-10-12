Chesterfield registrar's office to hold voter registration drive

The Chesterfield County Registrar's Office is holding a voter registration drive.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into the Greenfield Community Association building this week.More >>
A Colonial Heights man was on his way to a plumbing job when he found out that he was the winner of $1 million.More >>
Melinda Aileo is frustrated with drivers speeding every day near her son's bus stop at Old Wrexham Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive.More >>
Police say they were called to the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Court after someone pulled into the cul-de-sac, exited the vehicle and then fired at a residence.More >>
