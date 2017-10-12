JCPenney to hire over 1,000 seasonal workers in VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

JCPenney to hire over 1,000 seasonal workers in VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
JCPenney is planning on hiring over 1,000 seasonal workers in Virginia. Positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant, etc. 

Overall, the company will be hiring 40,000 seasonal workers across the country for about 875 stores. As a result, the company will be hosting National Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at each JCPenney location. Management will be holding in-person interviews and will make an offer to candidates on the spot.

Click here to apply online. Applicants can also apply in-store at an applicant kiosk prior to attending the event.

JCPenney will offer seasonal employees a store discount up to 25 percent off, as well as flexible holiday scheduling, the company said.

