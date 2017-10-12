Amazon to hire more than 120,000 workers for holiday season

If you are searching for a job, Amazon is now hiring for over 120,000 jobs for the holiday season. These jobs will be for their fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and customer service sites.

Click here to apply online.

“We prepare year-round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

Amazon says the jobs offer "competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which gives new parents flexibility with their growing families."

The new employees will be working with more than 125,000 full-time employees at Amazon's 75 fulfillment centers. Duties include picking, packing, and shipping customers' holiday orders.

Positions are available in the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12