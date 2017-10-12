Job fair to focus on positions for mechanics, drivers, welders

Anchor for NBC12 News First at 4 and Fox News at 10.
JCPenney is planning on hiring over 1,000 seasonal workers in Virginia. Positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant, etc.More >>
If you are searching for a job, Amazon is now hiring for over 120,000 jobs for the holiday season. These jobs will be for their fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and customer service sites.More >>
A job fair coming to Richmond next week will include employers looking to fill jobs such as auto mechanics, tire technicians, heavy equipment operators, CDL Class A drivers and welders.More >>
With half of Americans' information stolen through the latest security breach, now is a good time to go over how you can protect yourself and keep watch over your accounts.More >>
Three Kohl's stores in Central Virginia are holding hiring events on Saturday as the retailer gears up for the holiday shopping center.More >>
