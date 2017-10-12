Job fair to focus on positions for mechanics, drivers, welders

The job fair on Oct. 17 will include positions for welders. (Source: pixabay.com)

A job fair coming to Richmond next week will include employers looking to fill jobs such as auto mechanics, tire technicians, heavy equipment operators, CDL Class A drivers and welders.

The fair -- put on by National Career Fairs -- will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 17 at the Holiday Inn at 2000 Staples Mill Road.

Employers that are confirmed to attend are:

Episource LLC

Crane Works Inc.

Glass Tech

Ways to Work/Financial Opportunity Center

Virginia Army National Guard

Westminster Canterbury Richmond

Teleperformance Bayardad

People Scout for Bridgestone/Firestone/Expert Tire

Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

for free registration and for additional information.

