Job fair to focus on positions for mechanics, drivers, welders

The job fair on Oct. 17 will include positions for welders.
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A job fair coming to Richmond next week will include employers looking to fill jobs such as auto mechanics, tire technicians, heavy equipment operators, CDL Class A drivers and welders. 

The fair -- put on by National Career Fairs -- will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 17 at the Holiday Inn at 2000 Staples Mill Road.

Employers that are confirmed to attend are: 

  • Episource LLC
  • Crane Works Inc.
  • Glass Tech 
  • Ways to Work/Financial Opportunity Center
  • Virginia Army National Guard
  • Westminster Canterbury Richmond
  • Teleperformance Bayardad
  • People Scout for Bridgestone/Firestone/Expert Tire
  • Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

Click here for free registration and for additional information. 

