Jason Aldean's first concert since Las Vegas attack

After Jason Aldean halted all performances in the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, the country singer will return to the stage on Thursday.

He will play his first public concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It was nearly two weeks ago when Aldean and his band were on stage performing when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

He had canceled three shows after the attack out of respect for the victims, their families, and his fans.

