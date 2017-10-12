VIDEO: 75 golf carts destroyed in fire

Seventy-five golf carts were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night.

Firefighters received the call just before 8 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. This happened at the Sleepy Hole Golf Course in Suffolk.

The fire was contained to only the building and was put out around 8:40 p.m. The building, including the golf carts, was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word on how the fire started.

