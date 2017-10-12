3rd arrest made in beating of black man at Virginia rally

By KASEY JONES

Associated Press

Authorities say a third person has been arrested in the beating of a black man at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lt. Matthew Edwards is spokesman for the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas. He said in a phone interview that 22-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin of Ward, Arkansas, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant from Charlottesville by U.S. marshals near his hometown.

Lt. Steve Upman, a spokesman for police in Charlottesville, says Goodwin is charged with malicious wounding in the Aug. 12 beating.

Video of the rally shows several men beating 20-year-old DeAndre Harris.

Two other men were also charged in the assault. They are being held in Virginia.

Meanwhile, police said this week that Harris himself has also been charged with an alleged assault during that confrontation.

