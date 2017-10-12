Richmond tax amnesty ends on Monday

The grace period is about to close if you owe back taxes to the City of Richmond.

Monday is the deadline to take advantage of tax savings through the tax amnesty program. The balance, minus penalties and interest, must be paid in full. Also, a "6-month payment plan with 25 percent down must be arranged for those deemed eligible, which also includes those with accounts that have been assigned to one of the city’s collection agencies."

"The city charges a ten percent interest rate for overdue taxes. Citizens or business owners needing more than six months to satisfy a particular tax debt could very well get a loan from a bank or credit union and pay far less in interest by settling with the city now," the city said in a press release.

Taxpayers must sign up in person at City Hall, 900 E Broad Street, or at Southside Plaza, 4100 Hull Street Road. Both locations will have extended hours on Thursday until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taxpayers who own real estate, business personal property (excluding vehicles), business license, admissions, meals and/or lodging taxes, as of Feb. 1, 2017, were eligible to take part in the program.

Those with questions regarding real estate taxes can call (804) 646-3954. Call (804) 646-6662 for business personal property and business license tax questions. Call (804) 646-3631 to inquire about payment plans. Questions can also be submitted via email: tax.amnesty@richmondgov.com.

