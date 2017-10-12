Moving truck slides off I-295 in Prince George - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Moving truck slides off I-295 in Prince George

By Megan Woo, Digital
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are back open in Prince George after a moving truck slid off Interstate 295 and onto Courthouse Road.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. on Thursday. Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer struck a deer before falling onto Courthouse Road.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

