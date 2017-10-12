Moving truck slides off I-295 in Prince George

All lanes are back open in Prince George after a moving truck slid off Interstate 295 and onto Courthouse Road.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. on Thursday. Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer struck a deer before falling onto Courthouse Road.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12