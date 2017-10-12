VA ranks 11th when it comes to deer crashes

If you are seeing a lot more deer on the road, you are not alone.

You tend to see more deer on the road this time of the year because it is their peak mating season. Sadly, that means more drivers are crashing into deer.

In fact, a new study out this month found Virginia ranks 11th in the country when it comes to deer crashes. Your risk of hitting a deer goes up at dusk and at dawn.

The DMV says October, November, and December tend to be the worst months for drivers hitting deer.

Drivers encouraged to be cautious during deer mating season

If you do encounter a deer, use your brakes if you can, but avoid swerving because it can result in a more severe crash.

