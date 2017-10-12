Subway passengers kick belligerent man off train

A group of New York City Subway passengers kicked a belligerent man off the train for shouting racial slurs.

A cell phone video appeared to show the man drink alcohol and get belligerent. He then told everyone he's an NYU Law graduate, and his First Amendment right lets him say whatever he wants.

The group of fed-up commuters eventually forced him out with one person even throwing soup at him when he tried to reboard the train.

