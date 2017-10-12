Student charged with felony in Powhatan school threat

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to a threat made to Powhatan High School on social media. The threat was made on Wednesday evening.

Deputies interviewed the juvenile, a Powhatan High School student, and developed probable cause to charge the juvenile with threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on a school property, which is a class 6 felony.

At the same time, deputies also searched the student's residence and seized an electronic device that was believed to be used to make the post.

"The investigation revealed that while a credible threat, the juvenile lacked the immediate means to carry out his threat. There is also no indication at this time that the juvenile conspired with others," said deputies.

Powhatan Public School issued this statement to parents on Thursday morning:

Last night, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department was able to identify the source of the vague threat we received through social media. As a result, we have no safety concerns for students or staff today. The threat has been deemed not credible. We appreciate your concern and will continue to provide additional information if any becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation.

Within hours of when the post was made, detectives from the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office said they began working with various social media companies that the author uses.

The student is being held without bond at the Juvenile Detention Center, pending an initial appearance before the Powhatan Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

