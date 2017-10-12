Possible threat at Powhatan High School - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Possible threat at Powhatan High School

By Megan Woo, Digital
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

Worried parents called NBC12 about a possible threat at Powhatan High School.

Powhatan Sheriff's Office deputies are aware of the situation and are working with school leaders.

