Detectives find person responsible for Powhatan HS threat

By Megan Woo, Digital
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

Powhatan High School received a threat through social media on Wednesday evening.

Detectives from the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office found the person responsible for the threat. They are working with school leaders.

No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

