Police search for two suspects after 17-year-old shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A teenager is fighting for his life at VCU Medical Center after he was shot in Richmond.

Richmond police say they received a call just before 1 a.m. to O Street, near Martin Luther King Middle School, for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old shot several times.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. This is the fourth teen who has been shot this week.

Police say they are looking for two suspects wearing white t-shirts and were last seen running from the scene across Mosby Street.

Anyone with any information on this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

