FBI: Threat to Charlottesville schools came from out of state

Charlottesville City Schools were put on a modified lockdown all day Wednesday after someone posted online that Charlottesville should be the next target of a mass shooting.

The posts also expressed admiration for the Las Vegas gunman.

The FBI announced late Wednesday that the threats came from out of state and would only say the "situation has been resolved."

The FBI and Charlottesville Police do not think there is any further threat, but there will be extra patrols at Charlottesville schools Thursday to help everyone feel safe.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12