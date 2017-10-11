FBI: Threat to Charlottesville schools came from out of state

In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Girls joining Cub Scouts is a change that has been years in making for the Boy Scouts of America. It brought about a heated discussion on NBC12's Facebook page.More >>
Charlottesville City Schools were put on a modified lockdown all day Wednesday after someone posted online that Charlottesville should be the next target of a mass shooting.More >>
This weekend, friends and family will come together to remember Jaidah Morris, a baby girl who was shot and killed in Henrico.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
We were told that the events that led to the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech police officer began with a welfare check at Talkington Hall, but now sources tell KCBD that the story began much earlier, with a terroristic threat and the report of a stolen firearm, early Monday morning.More >>
Several Las Vegas hospitals took in victims regardless of their financial situations.More >>
