Vigil scheduled for 1-year-old girl killed in Henrico

This weekend, friends and family will come together to remember a baby girl who was shot and killed in Henrico.

One-year-old Jaidah Morris died after someone opened fire on a home along Fayette Avenue Tuesday morning. Her father, 20-year-old Temonteke Morris, remains in the hospital.

United Communities Against Crime will hold the vigil Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. on Fayette Avenue. You are asked to bring pink and white balloons, and a candle.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12