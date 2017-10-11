4 arrested in Va. connected to thousands of overdose deaths

Caroline County investigators have arrested four people they say were selling heroin linked to thousands of overdose deaths across the country.

The four suspects - 36-year-old Richard Elmore, 33-year-old Lise Elmore, 38 year-old Nathan Howard, and 34 year-old Valerie Colby - all face drug-related charges.

The arrests came Tuesday morning at an apartment in the countryside in Ruther Glen. Investigators also seized more than $10,000 of "gray death" - which they say is heroin mixed with synthetic opioids.

