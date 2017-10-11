RESTAURANT REPORT: Restaurant told to better monitor food temperatures

Food temperatures and sanitizer not being properly monitored, which is what a health inspector reported finding at a popular Chesterfield Mexican restaurant.

According to the inspection report, the inspector noted that staff must start monitoring the sanitizer in the dishwasher and food temperatures throughout the facility, and asked them to fax in a log sheet of that data every week for a month.

It happened at Plaza Azteca at 15801 Westchester Commons in Midlothian. It had four priority violations, two priority foundation, and four core violations. Staff was also told to make sure a cooler door was always closed because food temperatures inside were 10 degrees too warm. The report says those foods were immediately thrown out and three other violations were fixed on the spot. When the inspector returned the next week, temperature logs were being sent in, the cooler door was repaired, and everything was correct except they were still storing tortillas in takeaway bags.

Shogun Japanese Steak and Sushi at 7020 Woodlake Commons Loop in Chesterfield had three priority violations, five priority foundation, and two core violations. The report says employees failed to wash their hands before food preparation, and the dishwasher loaded dirty items, then touched clean ones. Scallops, chicken breasts, and salmon caviar were also not being kept cold enough. Staff was told to move those foods to a fridge that would keep them at least 41 degrees. That and three other violations were corrected on the spot.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to A N.Y. Slice, which stands for A New York Slice of pizza. The restaurant at 133 Brown's Way in Midlothian has aced three health inspections in a row.

