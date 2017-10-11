Richmond officer back on duty after fatal shooting during traffic stop

The officer involved in fatal shooting of Jaison Fitzgerald earlier this year is back on the job with full police powers.

Officer Cleophas Williams returned to work from being on administrative duty as of Sept. 20. Commonwealths attorney has decided not to prosecute him. That means an administrative review is now underway, but Williams will continue to work during that time.

Chief Alfred Durham met this week with Fitzgerald’s family to express his condolences in person.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone involved in this case,” said RPD Chief Alfred Durham. “Mr. Fitzgerald’s family, Officer Williams and his family, and the Department have all been deeply affected by what happened. A life was lost, and for that I am sorry.”

Williams' bullet killed 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald. Police say it happened after a traffic stop back in May. Williams was not wearing a body camera because he was not issued one. Police say they have been "unable to locate any video of the shooting, either from other officers or bystanders."

Police say Fitzgerald was sought on several warrants - including attempted murder in connection with a domestic dispute with a female companion and her family.

