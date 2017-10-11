Man wanted in connection to Shockoe Bottom double homicide

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who they say is connected to a double homicide in Shockoe Bottom on Sunday morning.

Dominique D. Brockenbrough, 40, of Richmond, is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, possessing and transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say that officers patrolling the area heard gunfire just after 1:15 a.m.

When police arrived to the 1700 block of East Main Street they located Deonte M. Bullock, 29, and Oscar W. Lewis II, 25, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Bullock was transported to a local hospital where he died Sunday afternoon.

Police say Brockenbrough fled the area on foot after the shooting.

Brockenbrough is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has black hair, a dark full beard, and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, chest, and back.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

