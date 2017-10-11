Witnesses: Police chase bank robber through car dealership, gunshots fired

The Richmond SPCA is now home to dogs rescued from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.More >>
The Richmond SPCA is now home to dogs rescued from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.More >>
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam on Oct. 19.More >>
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam on Oct. 19.More >>
Richmond police have identified the person killed in a homicide early Tuesday morning.More >>
Richmond police have identified the person killed in a homicide early Tuesday morning.More >>
A suspect was arrested in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday.More >>
A suspect was arrested in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday.More >>
The Richmond Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo on Forest Hill Avenue last week.More >>
The Richmond Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo on Forest Hill Avenue last week.More >>