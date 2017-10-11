Witnesses: Police chase bank robber through car dealership, gunshots fired

There is a heavy police presence on Midlothian Turnpike, as officers chased after a bank robbery suspect.

Viewer video shows police driving through the Pearson Hyundai dealership in the 9500 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect's vehicle then went into the woods behind several businesses. Some witnesses heard gunshots.

Right now there's an active investigation.

Brent Solomon is getting details and will update you on air and in the NBC12 News app.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12