Bank robbery suspect hospitalized after chase on Midlothian Tnpk

Police say a bank robbery suspect is in the hospital after a chase and officer-involved shooting on Midlothian Turnpike.

Viewer video shows police driving through the Pearson Hyundai dealership in the 9500 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect's vehicle then went into the woods behind several businesses. Some witnesses heard gunshots.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Argent Federal Credit Union in the 1900 block of Walmart Way around 2:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a white male with red hair and a beard.

Police spotted the suspect in a vehicle and tried to pull him over, but he took off. The suspect abandoned the vehicle in a field in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike and ran into the woods. While chasing the suspect, police say the man pulled out a weapon. An officer then shot the suspect .

Police say the suspect was shot in the torso and is now at the hospital in critical condition.

Brent Solomon is getting details and will update you on air and in the NBC12 News app.

