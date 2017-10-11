Heavy rains close roads in Hanover

The Hanover Sheriff's Office and Virginia Department of Transportation reported that heavy rains Tuesday night and early Wednesday closed several roads.

Through Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office had posted twice to Facebook that more than a half dozen roads had been impacted, mostly in the northern part of the county.

Travelers can also visit 511virginia.org for updated road conditions.

